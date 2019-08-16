Goshen debuts new solar arrays
GOSHEN — Representatives from the Maple City Health Care Center, the city of Goshen and Telamon Enterprise Ventures will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly completed solar arrays at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 808 N. Third St., Goshen.
The arrays, located at 808 N. 3rd St. and 213 Mulberry St., include 208, 335-watt panels that will produce over 91,000 kWh per year and result in over $10,000 in savings.
“Solar energy will reduce the cost of utilities, which means we will have more resources available to care for our patients,” said Dr. James Nelson Gingerich, leader of Maple City Health Care. “In a few years, the energy cost savings will have paid for the original cost. After that, the savings will be similar to earnings from an endowment.”
Juried art exhibit call for entries
PLYMOUTH — Heartland Artists Gallery has a call for entries for its annual Juried Regional Art Exhibit held in October. The annual show brings in artists from across northern Indiana and surrounding states to compete for show prizes and purchase awards.
The cost is $10 per entry and must be an original artwork. Checks should be made payable to Heartland Artists Inc. All mediums are accepted for entries. The postmark deadline for entries and fees is Saturday, Sept. 14. Art should be hand delivered to the gallery at 101 N. Michigan St., Plymouth.
The Exhibit at the Heartland Gallery opens Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 1. A reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with awards presented at 3 p.m.
The prospectus application can be downloaded from www.heartlandartgallery.com or picked up at the gallery. More information: 574-936-9515.
Indiana cemetery objects to John Dillinger exhumation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis cemetery where 1930s gangster John Dillinger is buried is objecting to his body’s planned exhumation as part of a television documentary.
The Indianapolis Star reports Crown Hill Cemetery said in a statement Wednesday that it objects to the exhumation in part because it’s concerned “the complex and commercial nature of this exhumation could cause disruption to the peaceful tranquility of the Cemetery” and people visiting loved ones’ graves.
Dillinger was fatally shot by FBI agents in Chicago in 1934.
WXIN-TV reports that Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sued the cemetery Wednesday, arguing it should allow him and his family to exhume Dillinger’s remains for a forensic examination to determine if it’s in fact Dillinger’s body.
That exhumation would be part of a Dillinger documentary for The History Channel.
Man sentenced to 50 years in Indiana businessman’s killing
JEFFERSONVILLE (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the slaying of southern Indiana businessman during a robbery has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
The News and Tribune reports 36-year-old Antonio J. McRae learned his sentence Thursday in a Clark County courtroom. A plea agreement called for a term of 45-65 years in prison.
McRae was arrested in December in connection with the fatal October shooting of 49-year-old Praful Patel. McRae had told reporters he had planned to rob Patel but not to kill him.
Patel was killed while working at the Stop N Go convenience store that he and his wife owned in Jeffersonville.
McRae’s attorney, Dave Mosley, has said McRae is remorseful and “feels horrible for Mr. Patel’s family.
Man charged after tirade at son’s school gets probation
SOUTH BEND (AP) — A man who allegedly trying to ram police vehicles responding to his reported tirade at a northern Indiana school in 2017 has been sentenced to probation.
Prosecutors initially charged Melvin D. Ward III with intimidation, resisting law enforcement and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill in 2018 to intimidation, participated in Veterans Court treatment and this week received the one-year suspended sentence.
The South Bend Tribune reports the felony ended up being treated as misdemeanor.
Officials at Stanley Clark School, the private South Bend school where Ward’s son was a student, told police the Mishawaka man was acting unusual Aug. 24, 2017. The school was placed on lockdown. Ward allegedly tried to ram police vehicles outside the school as he was leaving.
Campaign seeks to ‘Clear the Shelters’
BRISTOL — Humane Society of Elkhart County will participate in a national Clear the Shelters event along with South Bend Animal Resource Center and Humane Society of St. Joseph County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
All three shelters will have their adoption centers open and will feature a “name your price” adoption fee. Prospective pet owners are asked to complete an application at www.elkharthumansociety.org.
Humane Society of Elkhart County organizers said they will start their campaign as early as Friday because of the urgent need for adoptions. The facility is located at 54687 C.R. 19 in Bristol.
