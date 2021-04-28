ELKHART — Injuries suffered by a 5-year-old boy in an accidental shooting Tuesday were described Wednesday as non-life-threatening.
The boy was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries when officers and medics found him with a gunshot wound to the chest at his home in the 1300 block of Wildflower Street, the Elkhart Police Department said.
