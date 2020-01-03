Bourbon man admits to fatal crash that killed friend

GOSHEN — A Bourbon man has admitted to causing his friend's death in a 2015 crash, but a judge was unwilling to accept his plea right away.
Justin Gladieux, 22, pleaded guilty to causing a death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in his system. He was charged in February 2016 for his involvement in the May 15, 2015, crash south of New Paris, which killed 24-year-old Nathaniel McConnell.
Gladieux's plea sets a three-year cap on his sentence, time that would be served in alternative placement with a community corrections program if he's eligible. He entered the admission in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday, ahead of a jury trial set to start Monday.
It's an agreement that McConnell's family is OK with, according to Elkhart County Deputy Prosecutor Katelan Doyle. Gladieux's attorney, William Cohen,said the family didn't file a civil suit against him and he claimed that they didn't even want him to be prosecuted.
"Mr. Gladieux and Mr. McConnell were the best of friends," Cohen said.
But Judge Michael Christofeno said he had problems with the plea and would take it under advisement, rather than accepting it and entering a judgement of conviction immediately. He will let Gladieux know his decision at the time of his Jan. 30 sentencing.
"It's not my intention to make it any harder on you, but it's my intention to accept this plea or not based on the circumstances," Christofeno said. "I have some reservations about this. I'm not saying I won't accept it or I will accept it, but I want time to think about it and to hear what the mitigations are."
Cohen said there are a number of mitigating circumstances that weigh in Gladieux's favor, which he would go into detail about at the sentencing hearing. He did mention Thursday that the THC content in Gladieux's system at the time of the crash, 0.11 nanograms, was below the 0.5 nanograms that some experts suggest is the minimum that's needed for impairment.
Cohen was referring to research that was ruled inadmissible at trial, but Christofeno said he does plan to review it before making his decision on the plea agreement.
Recollection of accident
As part of entering the plea, Cohen took Gladieux through the events of the crash that happened four and a half years ago.
Gladieux agreed that he consumed some marijuana before operating the vehicle, and that a blood test showed that a metabolite of the drug was still in his system.
He was driving south on C.R. 23 and stopped at the intersection with U.S. 6, where traffic was backed up. Cohen said he locked eyes with a driver who was headed westbound on U.S. 6 and that the man waved him on.
The other driver later denied waving Gladieux on, Cohen said.
After Gladieux pulled into the intersection, his car was T-boned by a UPS truck. He acknowledged in court that, regardless of anything else, his actions were the immediate cause of the accident.
According to the police report on the crash, the driver of the UPS semi-truck said he remembered seeing a red blur as he approached the intersection and wasn’t able to stop in time.
McConnell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to be treated for internal injuries. He was pronounced dead a few hours later.
Gladieux was charged with a Level 5 felony, which carries an advisory sentence of three years. The punishment can be reduced to one year or increased to six, depending on the circumstances.
Gladieux's plea allows the judge to impose more than three years, but any additional time must be suspended and served on probation.
Not to make light, or condone what happened, but someone who has T.H.C. in their system, doesn't automatically mean they are impaired. Detectable amounts of T.H.C. remain for up to 30 days. And such a minute amount he had, tells me he hadn't ingested weed for some time. Or... he smoked some "ditch weed". No offence.
