Body found near Taco Bell

GOSHEN — A body was found behind the Taco Bell at 1819 Lincolnway East about 6 p.m. Monday.
The call to the Goshen Police Department was for a welfare check, according to the blotter. Officers searched the area and found the body of Douglas Grabill of Galax, Virginia, who was deceased.
The decedent's father was notified. His father stated his son had health issues for which he did not seek medical care, the blotter indicated. No further information was available.
