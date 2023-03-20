ELKHART — Police were investigating after a man was found dead Sunday in the St. Joseph River.
A paddle-boarder called 911 at 3:52 p.m. about a body he discovered in the water near Edgewater Boat Ramp, the Elkhart Police Department said. The location is in the 2100 block of Edgewater Boulevard/Okema Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.