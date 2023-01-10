CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A body discovered in a field in LaGrange Township has been identified as 65-year-old Porter Township resident Bonnie Lou Holtz, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police were notified Thursday and began their investigation. On Saturday, they said fingerprints were examined and the victim was identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.