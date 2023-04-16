ELKHART -- Police were investigating the discovery of a body pulled from the Elkhart River on Saturday.
Dispatchers received a call about the body at 12:53 p.m. Officers and first responders were called to 200 block of East Jackson Street northwest of the Elkhart Aquatic Center, the Elkhart Police Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.