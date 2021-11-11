ELKHART -- Police are investigating the discovery of a body Wednesday on the city's northwest side.
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office was called about 4:22 p.m. to a report of a body found in a wooded area near Corwin Drive and North Shore Drive. The area is south of Walmart on old U.S. 20 and east of Ash Road.
