Body discovered in St. Joseph River

ELKHART — Police are investigating the discovery of a body Tuesday night in the St. Joseph River.
Officers were dispatched at 7:18 p.m. to the 200 block of South Michigan Street. They and members of the fire department arrived on scene and located a male deceased in the river, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
The body was found on the north side of the river near Lexington Avenue and Vine Street, police said.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called to investigate the incident.
No additional details were immediately available.
