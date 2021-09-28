Company officials broke ground in August on Smoker Craft Inc.’s expansion project in New Paris. The company on Tuesday announced it would invest $12 million on the project and expects to grow its workforce by 100 employees.
NEW PARIS — Smoker Craft Inc., a fifth-generation, family owned boat and pontoon manufacturer, plans to expand operations in Elkhart County, creating up to 100 jobs by the end of 2024, officials announced Tuesday.
“With homegrown Hoosier companies like Smoker Craft at the helm, Indiana will continue driving its economy forward, positioning our state for long-term economic stabilization and growth,” said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC). “We’re excited Smoker Craft chose to continue propelling its growth here in Indiana, creating even more quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.”
