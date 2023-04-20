SOUTH BEND — A bicyclists hit by a semi last week has died, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.
Carl Prince, 34, of Goshen, died Tuesday at Memorial Hospital in South Bend from head injuries he suffered in the crash on April 13.
Prince was traveling southwest on S.R. 119 west of C.R. 13, between Goshen and Wakarusa, at 5:41 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a 2017 Freightliner driven by Maximillian Yoder, 58, of Elkhart. He was airlifted to the hospital.
According to investigators, reflectors on the bicycle could not be seen by the driver of the truck and no citations were issued.
