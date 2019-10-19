Ben's Soft Pretzels are going mobile

GOSHEN — Ben’s Soft Pretzels is closing its West Pike Street location in favor of a food truck that will debut later this year.
“The World Pretzel Domination tour continues by taking it to the streets,” a news release said.
The move is intended to maximize labor and the team behind the store. Everyone from the Pike Street location will stay employed, the company said.
Co-founder Brian Krider said the 1202 W. Pike St. has not been a great spot for the chain, especially compared to the store on Elkhart Road.
“We want to be able to bring pretzels to the customers where they are. We have secured several locations and are working on more to have a greater presence in Goshen and throughout Elkhart County,” he said.
The Pike Street store will close on Oct. 31. All loyalty points, gift cards and certificates will be good at all participant Ben’s Soft Pretzels locations in the United States.
Founded in 2008, Ben’s Soft Pretzels claims to be one of the nation’s fastest-growing soft pretzel franchises with more than 110 locations in 10 states.
