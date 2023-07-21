ELKHART — Premier Arts brings “Beauty and the Beast” to The Lerner Theatre stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is truly a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Guests are invited to unlock treasured memories and forgotten melodies as they relive this “tale as old as time” with the whole family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.