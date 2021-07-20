ELKHART — Beacon Health System will require its employees and anyone who regularly works at a Beacon facility to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.
“As a health care leader, Beacon Health System believes it is important to demonstrate a commitment to delivering outstanding care by providing the safest environment possible and putting patients first by requiring associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Beacon said in an announcement on its website. “Following the same process as other required vaccines, associates have the opportunity to request an exemption.”
An overwhelming volume of research and consistent conclusions in reliable, peer-reviewed medical studies strongly support the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, the announcement said, and immunization has been shown to be safe and the single most effective method of preventing transmission, hospitalization and death from the virus.
Beacon Health System’s hospitals and front-line workers have and continue to see firsthand how dangerous and deadly this virus can be, said Kreg Gruber, CEO of Beacon Health System. Getting vaccinated, he said, is the most important and responsible action the organization can take for the safety and well-being of its patients, visitors, associates and community.
“We all chose health care to make a difference in people’s lives,” Gruber said. “This last year has shown that our commitment to our patients and the community has never been stronger. I’m confident we will all do our part to step up in our collective fight against COVID-19.”
Headquartered in South Bend, Beacon Health System includes multiple hospitals in Indiana including Beacon Children’s Hospital, Beacon Granger Hospital, Community Hospital of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Epworth Hospital and Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
A growing number of hospitals and medical practices – including the state’s largest health provider, IU Health – have issued similar mandates after a Texas federal court in June sided with a Houston hospital that required workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccines first became available in December under an emergency use authorization, and some hospitals then reported that they planned to wait until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval of the vaccines before deciding whether to make the shots mandatory.
But in recent weeks, dozens of hospitals and medical groups in Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere began issuing vaccination requirements, according to a report from Stateline. Public health law experts say the moves are a legal means of ensuring a safe, COVID-19-free environment for patients and workers.
