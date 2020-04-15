ELKHART — Beacon’s three MedPoint Urgent Care sites have been equipped with custom, converted fifth-wheel trailers to help meet the increased demand for serving patients with respiratory illnesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These units will play a critical role in helping Beacon providers keep patients with respiratory symptoms and illnesses separate from patients needing other types of medical care, the health system said Wednesday.
Each trailer has been converted into a mobile triage unit, meaning they are equipped with air exhaust systems in order to provide a safe treatment environment for all patients, as well as Beacon’s frontline health care workers.
Tiara RV and Keystone RV donated the trailers to Beacon to assist at these locations: MedPoint Urgent Care Main Street, 6913 N. Main St., Granger; MedPoint Urgent Care Ireland Road, 1815 E. Ireland Road, South Bend; and MedPoint Urgent Care Elkhart, 3301 C.R. 6 East, Elkhart.
Beacon’s Urgent Care sites remain a safe and effective option for treatment of minor health concerns. Patients with other common illnesses and injuries will continue to be directed inside each MedPoint site.
Anyone who has respiratory symptoms or believe they have COVID-19 should call ahead so MedPoint teams can prepare for their arrival. Beacon also encourages residents to call the Beacon AnswerLine at 855-523-2225, or to obtain a referral from their physician.
The units announced Wednesday are in addition to the use of a mobile unit announced earlier in the week by Beacon that will be testing residents at various sites in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties. It was in operation Wednesday at a Beacon site in South Bend.
