Beacon Health System has announced it has tightened visitor restrictions as it aims to lessen the risk of coronavirus to the public and health workers.
Community Hospital of Bremen, Beacon Granger Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital will allow no visitors except for these circumstances:
Parents may visit their child on pediatric and newborn units
One coach or partner may visit each patient on labor and delivery units
All efforts will be made to allow visits to loved ones near the end of life
All visitors who meet the above criteria must be over the age of 18, in good health, and will be subject to a health screening.
Beacon encourages visitors to stay home and connect with loved ones using digital channels such as FaceTime.
Beacon Health System also started reaching out to patients who are scheduled for non-emergeny surgeries and canceling some of those procedures. This shift will allow Beacon to prioritize resources as it prepares for treating patients with COVID-19.
Patients who are affected by this change will be contacted by their physician’s office, Beacon said.
Beacon said it would continue to safely care for those patients who need to come to its facilities for urgent surgeries.
No more Catholic Mass
In light of new information and recommendations from health officials concerning the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgency to stem the spread of the virus, the five Catholic bishops of Indiana have suspended effective March 18 and until further notice all public Sunday and weekday Masses throughout the Province of Indianapolis, which is comprised of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the Dioceses of Gary, Evansville, Fort Wayne-South Bend, and Lafayette.
Beacon Health & Fitness to close
Beacon Health System is temporarily closing all of its Beacon Health & Fitness facilities. It also has also suspended all classes and programs until further notice at its three facilities in South Bend, Granger and Elkhart.
Beacon will issue a pro-rated credit to member accounts for the unused portion of their March memberships. Beacon will not bill anyone for April dues until the health system knows an exact re-opening date, at which time members will be billed the appropriate pro-rated amount.
Officials with the health system said they would communicate additional detailed information when more is known.
Master Plan meeting postponed
The Middlebury Parks Department presentation of its Five-Year Master Plan to the public on Monday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. has been postponed. All park programming has been suspended through the month of May. Trails are open for the public’s use, but users are asked to practice “social distancing.”
Other cancellations, postponements
Other cancellations and postponements include non-essential city government meetings in Goshen and Elkhart, though state-required meetings like City Council will continue to meet. City-sponsored events are also effected.
The Elkhart County Parks Department announced Monday that all public programming is canceled through the end of April. The department is in the process of issuing refunds for people who have already registered. The parks themselves will remain open, though visitors are encouraged to follow good hygiene practice like handwashing as well as social distancing.
Nappanee Public Library has announced plans to close, though it will still offer some online services. Other libraries in Elkhart County are expected to make similar announcements this week.
The Lerner Theater announced that a postponement date of Aug. 26 has been chosen for “The Price is Right Live!” The theater canceled “The Underwater Bubble Show Tour” without a postponed date. All tickets will be refunded, according to the announcement. For any questions, contact The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
The Elkhart Rotary Club has canceled in-person meetings and will be going virtual for the next eight weeks, according to President Candy Yoder.
Child and Parent Services has postponed the Superhero 5K which was scheduled for April 25 in Elkhart. The Children’s Rally and Pinwheel Planting on April 14 has been canceled. A new date later may be scheduled for the 5K later in the summer. People who have already registered can either contribute the cost of their tickets to CAPS or request a refund. Contact Jenna Ellis at jellis@capselkhart.org to make arrangements.
The Elkhart Moose Lodge 599 closed Tuesday and said it would remain closed until April 1. All activities and events, including bingo, will be canceled. Members will be updated on Facebook and via email.
Elkhart Knights of Columbus will be canceling its Friday night fish fry for the next few weeks and will reevaluate each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.