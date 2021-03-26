Baugo Community Schools broke ground on a solar power project capable of powering Jimtown High School, the Baugo Administration Building and the 1929 Gym. Pictured is a rendering of a solar array near the 1929 Gym.
ELKHART — Baugo Community Schools this week broke ground on a solar energy project, a move that officials say will produce hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in energy savings.
The project will power Jimtown High School and all the facilities around the high school on the south side of the campus. It will also power the district’s administrative building and the high school’s gym.
