ELKHART — Baugo Community Schools’ board of trustees has approved a one-year contract increasing pay for all teachers with at least one year of experience with the district.
The new contract increases the Baugo Community Schools starting certified salary to $40,000 effective July 1, 2022, and increases the top of the teacher scale to $68,900 retroactively paid to the beginning of this school year, a release from the district said.
