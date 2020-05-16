ELKHART — A bathroom exhaust fan was blamed for causing a fire that damaged an apartment Saturday at Williamsburg on the Lake.
Firefighters were called at 3:49 p.m. to 3410 Pleasant Plain Ave., where an occupant returned home and found smoke in his apartment and the smoke detectors sounding, according to a report from the Elkhart Fire Department.
