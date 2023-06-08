GOSHEN — Students at Bashor Children’s Home will take their finished boat project on its maiden voyage Saturday.
For eight months, Jay Burt and a team of volunteers led Bashor children through the construction of a 15-foot wooden sailing skiff. The bi-monthly building sessions are meant to impart new skills – not only construction but also teamwork and creativity – while empowering the kids with a sense of accomplishment and self-confidence.
