GOSHEN — Authorities on Monday were investigating back-to-back barn fires on two properties within a few miles of one another over the weekend.

Two of the three fires that occurred overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning were on the same property.

(5) comments

fire111
fire111

reconstruction has already commenced!

Report Add Reply
FlyNavy
FlyNavy

Is there a go fund me account for either of these victims? The loss of 10 cows, three horses, and 13 baby calves along with stored hay is a staggering loss for a family, even if there is insurance.

Perhaps law enforcement needs to elevate the investigation to a higher level. This will not be an easy case to solve. There have been a series of multiple barn fires over the past few months and they won't stop until there is an arrest. State or federal assistance with arson expertise may help.

Report Add Reply
RasmusSJorgensen Staff
RasmusSJorgensen

There is a GoFundMe, and the goal has almost been met now: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-this-dairy-family-of-9-rebuild-after-arson?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_zglb+help-this-dairy-family-of-9-rebuild-after-arson

Report Add Reply
fire111
fire111

no insurance? Strange! Well we know it wasn't arson for profit!

Report
FlyNavy
FlyNavy

Thanks, Rasmus.

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.