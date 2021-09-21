GOSHEN — Authorities on Monday were investigating back-to-back barn fires on two properties within a few miles of one another over the weekend.
Two of the three fires that occurred overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning were on the same property.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through eTruth All-Access.
Purchase a single day or choose a 52 week subscription for as low as $.33 per day.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$9.95
|for 28 days
|52 weeks (includes 4 weeks free @ $.33 per day)
|$119.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through eTruth All-Access.
Purchase a single day or choose a 52 week subscription for as low as $.33 per day.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$9.95
|for 28 days
|52 weeks (includes 4 weeks free @ $.33 per day)
|$119.40
|for 365 days
Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 21, 2021 @ 3:33 pm
GOSHEN — Authorities on Monday were investigating back-to-back barn fires on two properties within a few miles of one another over the weekend.
Two of the three fires that occurred overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning were on the same property.
(5) comments
reconstruction has already commenced!
Is there a go fund me account for either of these victims? The loss of 10 cows, three horses, and 13 baby calves along with stored hay is a staggering loss for a family, even if there is insurance.
Perhaps law enforcement needs to elevate the investigation to a higher level. This will not be an easy case to solve. There have been a series of multiple barn fires over the past few months and they won't stop until there is an arrest. State or federal assistance with arson expertise may help.
There is a GoFundMe, and the goal has almost been met now: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-this-dairy-family-of-9-rebuild-after-arson?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_zglb+help-this-dairy-family-of-9-rebuild-after-arson
no insurance? Strange! Well we know it wasn't arson for profit!
Thanks, Rasmus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.