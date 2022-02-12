Local writer and author Marshall King shakes hands with Bethany Christian Schools seniors after giving them a signed copy of his recently published book “Disarmed: The Radical Life and Legacy of Michael ‘MJ’ Sharp.”
Bethany Christian Schools hosted local writer Marshall V. King for a presentation to Bethany high school students and alumni about his recently published book “Disarmed: The Radical Life and Legacy of Michael ‘MJ’ Sharp.
Local writer and author Marshall King shakes hands with Bethany Christian Schools seniors after giving them a signed copy of his recently published book “Disarmed: The Radical Life and Legacy of Michael ‘MJ’ Sharp.”
Bethany Christian Schools hosted local writer Marshall V. King for a presentation to Bethany high school students and alumni about his recently published book “Disarmed: The Radical Life and Legacy of Michael ‘MJ’ Sharp.
GOSHEN — Quoting the late Michael “MJ” Sharp, Marshall V. King told students Friday at Bethany Christian Schools, “You can always listen.”
Author of the recently published book, “Disarmed: The Radical Life and Legacy of Michael ‘MJ’ Sharp,” King spoke to a crowd of Bethany high school students and alumni in the school’s chapel, reflecting on his journey to honor the legacy of Sharp through his research and writing of his book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.