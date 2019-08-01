GOSHEN — A celebration of all things corn will be the theme of this month’s Goshen First Fridays.
“Whether we’re noshing on tacos, sweet corn, chascas, chips and salsa, popcorn, moonshine (in moderation; we’ve learned from past mistakes), whiskey, or corn dogs, this very fine vegetable holds a special place in our hearts – and bellies,” a press release for the event said.
Cornfest, Aug. 2, will spotlight one of Indiana’s most significant crops.
The event will feature vendors, whiskey tasting, music by local artists and much more.
The cornhole tournament returns this year for the third annual event. Starting at 6 p.m., teams will compete in two levels of competition – the For Fun category and the For Glory category.
The beloved mechanical bull also returns for this year’s festivities from 5 - 9 p.m. The cost is $3 per try or two rounds for $5. The bull will be on East Washington Street, thanks to sponsorship by Centier Bank.
There will also be a family friendly Kiddie Cornival at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 110 South 5th Street from 5- 7 p.m. There will be games, prizes, face painting and snacks at no charge.
Musical acts performing on the 100 block of East Washington Street are Los Ortega and Lalo Cura. Other performers for the night include Quentin Flagg as Elvis, at 203 North 5th Street, performing from 5:30 - 7 p.m. raising funds for Goshen City Church of the Brethren’s youth trip to New York City, and Joe Robinson at the Ignition Music Garage, 125 E. Washington Street. Admission for Robinson’s concert is $25 for reserved seating and $18 for general admission. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.
There will also be a Community Canvas Drawing project at the Painted Finch, 118 East Washington Street. The public is invited to purchase tickets for the drawing, created by Kathy Stiffney and other local artists. Cards and prints will also be offered. Proceeds will be donated to the Goshen Painters’ Guild.
Food and drinks in the 100 block of East Washington will be Community Church of Waterford, First Fridays Beer Tent, Glori B’s Ice Tea, Golden Star Kettle Corn, Kona Ice, LifePoint Church, Maple Indian Cuisine Food Truck and Rulli’s Food Truck. Local art will be displayed with a cut-glass artist, Betsy Rowe, featured.
