Auctions mark finale of 4-H work

GOSHEN — The work of raising 4-H animals reaches its finale when auctions end.
“It’s not really about winning,” 4-H parent Sheila Kantz, of Bristol, explained. “This is kind of the culmination of all their effort.”
On Friday, thousands of cattle, sheep and poultry growers met at an auction stand to have their precious year long projects sold to the highest bidder, and by the evening, most of the barns were completely emptied out.
“Some kids are really upset about getting rid of their animals. My daughter is not one of them. She’s very excited to make some money off the auction,” Kantz said.
All proceeds from each auction all go to the exhibitors — the 4-H children.
“This is why we raise livestock, for consumption,” Mark Kritzman, immediate past fair president, said. “My kids were both 10-year 4-H members and they understand the process. There’s a lot of life lessons learned and the kids have a blast doing it.”
Four-H livestock programs teach children the entire cycle of raising animals in an agricultural environment, leaders said.
“We believe that children need to be involved, whether it’s 4-H or any other activity they need to be involved,” Kritzman said.
Youths like 4-H’er Aaron Hilty, 15, of Nappanee, spent all year raising more than a dozen animals including cattle and poultry with his niece and his brother.
“It’s fun to know the stuff you’ve worked on is going out like this,” he said.
Many families involved in 4-H, though, don’t have the means to raise more than one or two animals, or they have to rent one from a farmer and keep it on that farmer’s property.
“There’s some kids who don’t have a farm or the means to have goats or they can only buy one goat,” Kantz explained.
Community support helps these animals get purchased, leaders said.
“When kids get the check from this auction and they immediately start planning what they want to buy for next year’s 4-H project and how much they want to invest for college,” Kritzman said.
That community support ensures that children can continue to raise animals for competitions for the next 4-H season, leaders said.
“We’re blessed with so much generosity in this community,” Kritzman said. “A lot of the area business people, parents and grandparents want to see these kids involved so they come out and support in this way.”
“There’s a lot of companies that are out here just to support 4-H,” Kantz said. “They’ll pay for these goats just to get these kids some extra money.”
Some members are able to rally together groups of buyers who pull their money together to buy 4-H animals, so children can put more money aside for college.
Many of the animals are auctioned above market price, leaders said.
“Just like a farmer, it’s hard to make a buck if you do every (thing) at market price,” Kritzman said. “A lot of these kids have to buy their feed and things. At market price it would be very difficult for them to make any money and have money to buy their project next year.”
