GOSHEN — Record-breaking amounts raised during goat, lamb and poultry auctions contributed to the $1,145,599 total raised during the 2019 Elkhart County 4-H Fair Livestock Auction on Friday at the fairgrounds, organizers said.
But it was the generosity of the community – and a 4-H’er determined to give back to the organization she loves – that stole the show.
Riley Graber, a 10-year 4-H member, donated 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of her 230-pound hog to the Elkhart County 4-H Foundation in memory of the late Peggy Miller and Roger Hahn. At $60 a pound, a total of $13,800 was raised.
The Elkhart County 4-H Foundation, created in 1993, is designed to make sure the fairgrounds and the fair are “here for generations to come,” Fair Board member Mark Kritzman said.
“To my knowledge, this is the first time that a 4-H’er has donated the proceeds from the sale of livestock to benefit the foundation,” Kritzman said. “Riley is a 10-year member who comes from a family that is very active in the fair and the 4-H program. She bleeds green as much as the rest of us.”
While the amount raised by the sale of Graber’s hog is a great benefit to the foundation, even moreso is the awareness it raised for the public, he said.
In another heartwarming moment Friday, a dairy feeder calf owned by 13-year-old Zoey Edmiston received the support of dozens of generous donors.
When she was 8, Edmiston was diagnosed with autoimmune diseases that cause her thyroid and immune system, among other bodily functions and organs, to fail.
She asked her family to support her wish to show a dairy feeder calf at the fair. Her family, with the help of friends and neighbors, provided her two calves and a barn and pasture to accommodate the animal.
“I’ve always loved animals,” Edmiston said. “Working with them is a great learning experience.”
As her story began to spread in local news media, several generous donors began making plans to support the animal during Friday’s auction.
Although donations continued to come in, as of Saturday morning more than $20,700 had been pledged in support of Edmiston, her family and her calf.
Livestock auction tops $1M again
Although the total amount raised during Friday’s auction is still being calculated, as of Saturday morning, the total amount raised from the sale of 1,039 units had topped $1,145,000.
Rabbits – $24,985; 83 lots
Goats – $135,731; 142 lots
Lamb – $107,663.36; 141 lots
Poultry – $60,575; 187 lots
Swine – $309,442.48; 220 lots
Milk – $18,790; 8 lots
Dairy feeder calves – $210,558.57; 152 lots
Beef – $279,268.25; 96 lots
Livestock auction officials count the number of units since the dairy club auctions milk and milk products instead of animals.
The all-time record auction total for the Elkhart County 4-H fair livestock auction was set in 2015 at $1,290,596.20. The auction first surpassed the $1 million mark in 2013 and has continued to total beyond that amount since then.
New records within the auction included:
The poultry auction (190 pens) raising a total of $60,800, exceeding the previous record of $54,600 set in 2016. The grand champion roaster sold for $60,800, a three-way tie for the record with the roaster sold in 2011.
The lamb auction (145 pens) raised a total of $131,668.36, exceeding the previous record of $127,442.75 set in 2015. The 135-pound reserve grand champion market lamb sold for a record-breaking $75 per pound (a total sale price of $10,125). The previous record, set in 2007, was $57 per pound.
The 268-pound grand champion barrow set a new record, selling for $75 a pound (a total of $20,100). The previous record, set in 2018, was $57 per pound.
A record 142 goats sold (previous record set in 2018 was 135 goats), setting a new goat auction record of $137,106. The previous record, set in 2018, was $125,945.
– Elkhart County 4-H Fair
AUCTION TOTALS
2019: $1,145,599.09
2018: $1,203,659.20
2017: $1,166,064.96
2016: $1,153,487.28
2015: $1,290,596.20 RECORD
2014: $1,160,342.28
2013: $1,042,127.60
2012: $931,871.94
2011: $964,127.20
2010: $870,031.33
2009: $770,395.75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.