Attempted kidnapping suspect diagnosed with mental illness

ELKHART — A man suspected of attempted kidnapping has been found and suffers from a mental illness, police said.
The incident occurred Dec. 6 at Caribbean Auto Spa, 2623 S. Nappanee St.
Police on Thursday said the suspect was located and has a documented, clinically diagnosed mental illness.
The initial report by the Elkhart City Police came in around 7:20 p.m. A woman reported that she and her 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were washing their car when a man offered candy to her children, according to an Elkhart Police Department.
The man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a late 1990s tan GMC Safari van and had his arm out the window with candy in his hand talking to the children, the police report said. The mother yelled at the man and he drove off.
The case will remain open while the Elkhart Police Department works with the family of the suspect to get him reassessed, and the services that the family and the suspect need.
