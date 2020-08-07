Jimtown’s Clay Campbell is tackled by Marian’s Tyler DeBoe in a November 2019 game. Fall sports in Elkhart County will be limited this year through Aug. 24 because of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
ELKHART — High school coaches and players in Elkhart County will have to sort through the effects of a health order that allows practices to resume, with restrictions, but also suspends most competitions through Aug. 24.
On Friday night, athletic directors from Elkhart County public schools sent out a press release to give more clarity to the status of fall high school sports in light of a health order issued by the Elkhart County Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.