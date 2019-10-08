ArtWalk turns attention to domestic violence

ELKHART — For its final event of the year, the monthly downtown Art Walk will feature “The Color Purple” to raise awareness of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Artists have been invited to explore the color itself, or feature powerful visual statements about the dynamics of abuse and gender equality, organizers said.
Scheduled every second Wednesday of the month from 5 to 8 p.m. from April to October, ArtWalk this month is partnering with YWCA Safe Haven Elkhart to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Participating artists will explore the color purple, the official color of Domestic Violence Awareness, and participating businesses will host special promotions and activities to spread awareness such as purple ribbons and donation jars.
Highlights on Wednesday include a special display at Arts on Main Gallery, 205 S. Main St., of T-shirts designed by victims of domestic violence staying at the Safe Haven Shelter. The project is both a therapeutic and awareness-building initiative.
SafeHaven will also be selling domestic-violence awareness T-shirts, bracelets and keychains. All proceeds benefit programs at Safe Haven.
Children also will be asked to get creative.
The Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. 2nd St., will host a Cookies & Canvas Painting Class; Servant’s Heart Community Church, 204 S. Main St., will help the kids make purple monster creations; and visitors can decorate their own purple pumpkin on Civic Plaza, 350 S. Main St.
A group of local painters and dancers will perform at 6 p.m. at Civic Plaza to raise awareness of the issue. Kathleen Bowers, victim assistance advocate with the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, will lead the performance. Other dancers include Amorena Ruffolo and Edita Adomaityte.
Other artists in action include local glass-blowing artist Moey Hart, also at Civic Plaza.
ArtWalk is a free, self-guided, public art event featuring musicians and other artists. ArtWalk signs are posted throughout downtown. A map and other information is available at www.elkhartartwalk.com.
