ABOVE: Abigail Tipton, 5, gets crafty with sidewalk chalk on the Civic Plaza during the return of Elkhart’s ArtWalk on Wednesday evening. RIGHT: Local potter John Lantz gives a pottery demonstration outside of Bella’s Boutique during Elkhart’s ArtWalk on Wednesday evening.
ELKHART — It was a block party for the arts in downtown Elkhart on Wednesday night as the ArtWalk returned after more than a year on hiatus.
“I’m just excited to see people out and about again,” attendee Dina Harris said. “It’s exciting to see people walking around and going into stores and hopefully buying things to support our local businesses and artists.”
