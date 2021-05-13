ELKHART — It was a block party for the arts in downtown Elkhart on Wednesday night as the ArtWalk returned after more than a year on hiatus.

“I’m just excited to see people out and about again,” attendee Dina Harris said. “It’s exciting to see people walking around and going into stores and hopefully buying things to support our local businesses and artists.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.