Jamie Smith leans against the Seward Johnson piece "God Bless America" Monday, May 22, during installation at Central Park in Elkhart. The statue will return to Elkhart County next summer as a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Quilt Gardens.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau is inviting local and regional artists to contribute to Epic Art Adventure next year.

Epic Art Adventure is taking place this summer in tandem with the 15th anniversary of the Quilt Gardens.

