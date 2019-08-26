ELKHART — Steve Toepp and Shawn Toepp, co-managers of Memphis Underground, said they know how important art is to the Elkhart community.
“I think our community is growing in appreciation for music and the arts. I’m seeing a lot more events,” Shawn Toepp said. “When you’re listening to music you don’t worry about everything else, you just get into it and enjoy the moment.”
Memphis Understand is one of seven bands joining together to raise money for local arts this year at Rally in the Alley.
The event included an instrument petting zoo provided by Midwest Musicians Co-op and Octave Music Store, glass blowing demonstrations by Goshen-based artist Moey Hart, face painting and even a community painting by Elkhart artist Kimberly Litchy, which will be on display at next month’s Sept. 11 ArtWalk in Elkhart.
Mishawaka graphic designer Melody Foster also displayed her work in the alley of Five Star Dive Bar, where the event took place.
“We really wanted to make it kid friendly because we get that it’s hard for parents to go to events and keep their kids entertained,” Elkhart County Arts Alliance chairwoman for the event Krystal Vivian said.
With so much music and entertainment and art covering the streets of Elkhart every second Wednesday, but so little funds to do it, the alliance joined with Five Star Dive Bar last year to host the first Alley in the Rally.
This year’s event brought in an estimated 350 people.
“We’re really happy to be supporting this,” Steve Toepp said. “We need stuff like this to get out faces out of our phones. Real activity. This supports both visual and performing arts, and the arts are important to any community.”
