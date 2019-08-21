WARSAW — Police were releasing details Tuesday about an “interdiction detail” conducted by a narcotics unit that resulted in five arrests at two locations Thursday night in Kosciusko County.
Based on intelligence gathered from several traffic stops, Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) 43 officers obtained a search warrant for 4542 W. C.R. 400N.
Kosciusko County and Warsaw SWAT units, assisted by the Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department and Lutheran EMS, converged on the residence at 8:22 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
In addition to 131 grams methamphetamine and one gram heroin, officers recovered an abundance of stolen tools and lawn equipment with an estimated value of approximately $25,000, the release said.
Law enforcement agencies in Kosciusko and Marshall counties are sifting through case reports, attempting to track the property, the report said. It has been confirmed that several of the tools were taken from storage units throughout the area. Many of the items have not been identified, as the owners may not be aware of their disappearance.
Arrested at this location were Frank Sterling Daniels, 34, of Middlebury on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance; Kendall Elizabeth Rodgers, 25, of Middlebury on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug; and Chad Allen Thompson, 52, of Warsaw on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
A separate search warrant was simultaneously executed at 8280 E. U.S. 30, Lot 52, Pierceton. Officers located one ounce of methamphetamine inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s department.
Arrested here were Troy Douglas Howard, 52, of Pierceton, on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine; and Maryjean Emline Howard, 51, of Elkhart on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine.
All those arrested were taken to Kosciusko County Jail with a bond of $25,000 surety plus $250 cash.
Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) 43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake police departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
