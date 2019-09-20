2 arrested on warrants, drug charges

SHIPSHEWANA — Deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, after receiving a tip about the possible location of a woman wanted on Elkhart County warrants, made two arrests Wednesday on drug and other charges.
Deputies arrived to the address in the 9400 block of West 800N, Shipshewana, where they believed Melissa M. Nelson, 41, of Goshen, was located.
According to a Sheriff's Office report, deputies approached the house and observed drug activity through an open window. Deputies then entered the house and detained Nelson for the warrant.
Police also discovered another woman, identified as Danielle T. Walz, 43, of Middlebury, hiding in a closet. Investigators learned she also had outstanding warrants in Elkhart County.
A search warrant was obtained and executed throughout the house and surrounding outbuildings. Multiple devices used for smoking methamphetamine, 8.1 grams of methamphetamine, and psilocybin mushrooms were discovered inside the residence, according to police.
Walz was booked into the LaGrange County Jail for the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor; false identity statement, Class A misdemeanor; and warrants out of Elkhart County.
Nelson was booked into the LaGrange County Jail for the following charges: possesssion of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor; and warrants out of Elkhart County.
