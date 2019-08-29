2 arrested after chase on Indiana Toll Road

ELKHART — An early morning pursuit landed two people in jail after Indiana State Police troopers discovered the car that the pair were fleeing in was stolen and the couple possessed drugs.
Trooper Nikolos Anderson reported he was traveling west about 3 a.m. behind a silver 2001 Mercedes near the 90 mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County when he saw the Mercedes commit a moving violation as it entered the service plaza.
Anderson turned on the emergency lights on his marked police car to make a traffic stop and the Mercedes sped out of the service plaza parking lot, the report said. As they sped away, the occupants of the Mercedes allegedly began throwing suspected drugs out of the car. Anderson described the items as turning into white dust as they hit the road.
The Mercedes continued west and exited the Indiana Toll Road at the Mishawaka Exit, exit 83, where it came to a safe stop. Both occupants of the Mercedes were taken into custody. The passenger was ultimately identified as
The passenger, Margaret Sells, 44 of South Bend, initially gave a false name to troopers, the report said. The driver was identified as Robert Binder, 44 of Michigan City.
The Mercedes was found to have a false license plate and had been reported stolen out of St. Joseph County. During a subsequent search of the Mercedes, troopers located a bag of suspected methamphetamine inside a baby seat, 16 pills of suspected Ecstasy, 87 other pills identified as legend drugs, and a counterfeit $20 bill, according to the report.
Assisting troopers were able to find and collect more suspected methamphetamine where Anderson reports Binder and Sells were throwing items out of the Mercedes. A total of approximately 31.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine were located on the road and in the Mercedes.
Binder was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting law enforcement, forgery-counterfeiting, reckless driving and several traffic violations.
Sells was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of a stolen vehicle, false informing as well as an active warrant out of Elkhart County.
Binder and Sells were both taken to the Elkhart County Jail. Indiana State Police was assisted by the St. Joseph County Police Department.
