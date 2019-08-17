Armed robbery suspect struck by car

ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint before being struck by a car as he ran way.
Edward Wing Jr., 21, is charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony. He was arrested following the incident Tuesday at a convenience store on C.R. 6 just north of Elkhart.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Thursday.
His charge carries a punishment of up to 16 years in prison.
According to court documents:
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the robbery report around 1:45 p.m. The suspect was a white man wearing a white mask over his mouth, a nose stone and washed-out jeans.
Store employees said they kicked the man out earlier in the day for trying to steal a bag of chips. They said he came back in with a knife and demanded money from the register, then fled on foot with the cash.
Once out of the store, he was struck by a white Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot. The car left the scene after the accident.
Officers found Wing at his residence nearby, on C.R. 11, where they said he changed his clothes and sat on a couch on the front lawn. His shorts were on backwards and he had insulation all over his body.
The insulating material matched the disturbance to the attic installation that officers noticed in the house after he gave permission to go inside. They searched the house more thoroughly after a warrant was approved.
They found items including a pair of stone-washed jeans, a folding knife and a white plastic bag containing over $900 in cash.
Wing allegedly told officers he was mad about being banned from the store earlier so he decided to rob it. He also said he has schizophrenia and heard voices in his head telling him to rob the store, but that he knew it was wrong.
