Arm wrestling competition draws many first-timers

GOSHEN — Before putting his biceps to the test Saturday, everything Charles Bloom knew about arm wrestling came from a cheesy ‘80s movie.
Bloom was one of several first-time participants in the Arm Wrestling Competition at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Usually a competitor in the Strongman Contest, he decided to give it a shot this year because of having issues with his back.
He didn’t come armed with much more knowledge than what he saw in “Over the Top,” an action flick with Sylvester Stallone as a trucker who tries to win back his son through arm wrestling. Somehow.
“You try to pin their hand back. That’s as much as I know,” Bloom said as he waited for the contest to start. “I’d love to win but this is my first time trying, so really I would just love to have fun.”
“I hope the others haven’t seen the movie,” he added with a laugh. “I don’t want them to have any advantages.”
The competition has been seeing better numbers since it moved to a different day from the Strongman Competition three years ago, said Kayli Prough, who helped check people in. It also relies more on local help instead of bringing outside people in to run it, said her mom, Jennifer Prough.
After signing a waiver, competitors get on a scale so they can be sorted into a weight class, though they’re given the option of trying to punch above their weight. Most matches are over in 10 to 15 seconds, organizers said, though they can go for over a minute if the competitors are evenly matched.
Wrestlers compete using equipment that would be familiar to anyone who’s a Stallone fan, a table with padding and handles to help with leverage. It’s regulation-level equipment that the fair board bought for the event, Kayli Prough said.
There’s a prize for the first and second place finisher in each class, which includes a weight class for women.
Sasha Yoder and Melissa Kinney were another two first-time competitors. Ahead of the competition, Scott Ballinger showed them how to use the table safely and gave them some tips about getting leverage over one’s opponent.
Both said they were recruited into the competition by Jered Prough, a sales representative with event sponsor Bail Home Services.
“I’ve never done it like this before. I’m a nanny,” Yoder said. “I tell people, ‘Don’t mess with those kids or I’ll take you out.’”
