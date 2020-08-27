FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power is sending more than 200 employees and contractors to assist with the restoration of power following the damage caused by Hurricane Laura.
Crews left their respective I&M service centers early Thursday to travel as far as Mississippi and Arkansas tonight and will be prepared to deploy early Friday. The sites where they will be working have not yet been determined.
