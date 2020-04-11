ELKHART — Area churches are experimenting with new norms during this holiest of Christian holidays – traditional Easter celebrations in the age of the coronavirus.
“We’re doing a lot of live streaming here and hoping to connect with people,” said Father Royce Gregerson of St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen. “It’s not the same as being there in person, but we’re trying to do the best we can.”
Nappanee First Brethren Church’s pastor, Tom Shafer, said engagement online is “beyond anything we would have ever imagined.”
“We did our Three Fold Communion service including foot washing, a meal, and bread and cup online. We had about 25 to 40 families watching from home.”
Generally his church would be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays for prayer, but since they aren’t doing that, and baptisms and other group activities have been put on hold, the church is finding other ways to remain connected through the holy season.
Every Friday, the church drops off various news items for their senior members who don’t attend online worship.
“If anything, (this has) highlighted to us how one of the essentials is community,” Shafer said. “We won’t take for granted the element of community togetherness. That’s definitely been a recurring theme.”
At Jamestown United Methodist Church, the sentiment is the same.
“One of the things God has led us to is being able to be a little more intentional about the contacts that we make, being in touch with people through the phone since we’re not able to be here at the church,” Jamestown UMC Pastor Steve Loft said.
With roughly 100 members in his congregation, Loft made it a goal to contact each parishioner weekly. Several members of the church volunteered to help him meet the goal.
Several members of his congregation also happen to not be very good with technology, so Loft’s technology team is creating DVDs of weekly sermons, and volunteers are dropping them off to their fellow church members.
“It’s been a real blessing to see people step up and do some new ministries,” he said. “I think God is really leading us through his.”
Like other area pastors, Loft records his sermons alone, for the most part. There’s someone to perform a musical number, and maybe some technicians, but other than that, he’s preaching to an empty sanctuary.
Last Sunday, Jamestown UMC held its monthly communion service. Along with his wife on video, Loft offered up the special prayer, participated in the sacrament and encouraged his congregation to do the same at their homes.
“Even though people aren’t here, I at least get the feeling that when they are able to view it, we may be together in spirit,” he said.
Over 70 Elkhart County churches have converted to online Sunday worship or canceled their services entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday, Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Holy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, have all been marked by change due to this season’s distancing requirements and stay-at-home orders.
“Easter still goes on and that’s what we need through this season,” Shafer said. “There is hope in that beyond any kind of virus.”
