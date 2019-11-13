NAPPANEE — The Wa-Nee Community Schools board of trustees is looking for someone to fill a vacancy left by the Nov. 1 death of Eric Brown.
The board has just one month to fill the vacancy, so time is of the essence, board members said.
Brown, 69, of Wakarusa, a past president of the school board, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home. His funeral was Nov. 7.
Those interested in being considered for the Olive Township vacancy should submit a letter of interest and a completed questionnaire to Wa-Nee School Board President Don Lehman at the Wa-Nee Community Schools Administration Building. The questionnaire and more information is available at www.wanee.org.
Applications, including the letter of interest and questionnaire, must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
If there are more than three applicants, the board will meet in executive session to review applications at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. If the executive session takes place, at the same time on Nov. 19, three finalists will be interviewed by the board for the position during a special meeting and the board will take official action to name the person, who will fill the vacancy at 8 p.m., according to the board vacancy notice.
The new board member will take the oath of office at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20.
