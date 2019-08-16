Appeals court upholds rape conviction

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a Middlebury man’s conviction for raping and strangling a woman.
Ryan Baxter, 24, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with five years suspended, after a jury found him guilty of rape as a Level 1 felony at his August 2018 trial. They also convicted him of strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Jurors heard that he went to the home of an acquaintance in August 2015, supposedly to help her with a relationship issue. The woman testified that he raped her and choked her so hard she almost blacked out.
Baxter appealed his conviction in February. He argued that the judge was wrong to exclude evidence he intended to challenge the victim with, a previous rape accusation she made against someone else that he believed to be “demonstrably false.”
He also argued that the judge shouldn’t have allowed the victim’s statements from her medical treatment to be used in court, and that the prosecutor repeatedly made improper comments during closing arguments. Those remarks shifted the burden of proof, he said, and amounted to prosecutorial misconduct.
Conviction upheld
The appellate justices turned down all three arguments in a decision issued Thursday, and upheld Baxter’s conviction.
They noted that Baxter was required to prove that the previous rape allegation was false. He provided the trial court with information including the 2011 police investigation report, the victim’s deposition in Baxter’s case and text messages between her and the man she had accused.
Judge Kristine Osterday, Elkhart County Superior Court 1, found nothing demonstrably false in the information, the justices observed. They agreed with her decision.
“Because (the victim) did not recant her accusation and Baxter failed to show that the accusation was demonstrably false, the trial court properly excluded the proffered evidence,” they wrote.
Baxter also argued at trial that statements the victim made to the nurse regarding how he had raped and strangled her were hearsay. Osterday allowed it under an exception to hearsay evidence for statements made for medical purposes.
The appellate judges observed that the victim’s statements regarding the allegations in the medical records simply repeated statements she made on the stand. Baxter’s attorney had also encouraged jurors to closely inspect those same medical records in closing arguments.
On the prosecutorial misconduct claim, the appeals court judges weighed whether behavior had occurred that was so prejudicial that it made a fair trial impossible. The fact that a defendant is convicted isn’t enough to show harm, they noted.
Baxter objected to rebuttal arguments the prosecutor made which he said improperly shifted the burden of proof onto him. He asked that Osterday admonish the jury with a reminder that he did not have to prove anything and that he was not required to testify, but he didn’t request a mistrial.
Osterday additionally informed the jury in its instructions that prosecutors had the burden of proof rather than Baxter, and that he was presumed innocent and wasn’t required to present evidence or to prove or explain anything. The justices indicated they were satisfied with Osterday’s actions.
“Under the circumstances of this case, we cannot conclude that the prosecutor’s statements rose to the level of fundamental error,” the justices wrote.
