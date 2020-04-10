ELKHART — Two tenants were injured, although not seriously, during an apartment fire Thursday night.
Elkhart Fire Department was dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to 713 W. Marion St. for reports of a possible structure fire after multiple 911 calls came to the dispatch center, a release issued by the department said.
Firefighters were delayed in responding due to additional reports of an armed suspect on the scene. Elkhart Police Department searched for the suspect and secured the scene while Elkhart Fire Department prepared just past the scene.
Once the scene was cleared, Rescue One, which was first on the scene, reported heavy smoke and fire conditions to an old home that had been converted into four apartments, with a first-floor apartment as the primary location of the fire.
Due to the layout and remodel of the building, firefighters had a difficult time, the report said. Steady winds also created issues.
It took several hours for Elkhart Fire Department to extinguish all the hot spots within the structure.
Two tenants suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene, but they refused transportation to the hospital. No firefighters or police officers were injured.
The Red Cross was notified to help assist tenants.
