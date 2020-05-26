ELKHART — State health officials on Tuesday reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County and one additional death.
The new confirmed cases from Monday brought the total in the county to 1,057 and the number of deaths to 28, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The state also reported 284 new tests were completed, bringing the total in the county to 8,242, with a 12.8% positive test rate. Most of the new cases were from specimens collected Friday, but others were from as far back as May 20.
Statewide, another 18 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, raising Indiana's confirmed or presumed fatalities from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus to more than 2,000, state health officials said.
The 18 additional confirmed deaths occurred between Friday and Monday, bringing to 1,850 the number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
Another 154 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19, boosting Indiana’s confirmed or presumed deaths to 2,004 since the first one was recorded on March 15, according to data posted on the state agency's coronavirus dashboard.
Another 373 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the state’s total confirmed number of cases to 32,078, the state health department said.
The state’s weekly update of pandemic deaths at the state’s nursing homes, released each Monday, shows that deaths at those homes increased by 144 to 876 in a week. That number now accounts for nearly 44% of Indiana’s toll from both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths.
To date, 230,749 COVID-19 test results have been reported to the state agency, and 13.9% of those tests have come back as positive for the coronavirus.
(1) comment
wait, I thought trump said it will disappear? Thanks, trump...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.