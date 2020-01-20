Annual walk honors King
ELKHART — Some may view it as a day off, but a group of community members in Elkhart took Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an opportunity to educate the youth and honor his legacy.
Marchers braved the cold Monday morning to celebrate the slain civil rights activist by carrying signs while walking from the Civic Plaza in downtown Elkhart to Community Missionary Baptist Church on Chapman Avenue as part of Elkhart’s Black Expo Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
After the march, the program reconvened at the church where many more attendees filled the pews for a worship service that included remarks from Black Expo President Robert Taylor, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson as well as local educators. A youth choir also sang a number of songs.
Black Expo has hosted the MLK program for 32 years.
Organizers said the program is geared toward children, who don’t go to school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an observance of the federal holiday so they can learn of all the accomplishments and struggles King endured and pass the knowledge to future generations.
“The legacy of Dr. King is why we continue to do this program,” said organizer Arvis Dawson, a city councilman who served as the master of ceremonies for the program. “We always hope for the youth to be our main audience because we want them to see and understand what the whole civil rights movement was about and who Dr. King was and why we do this.”
For Jake Smith III and his cousin, Jamilah Smith, the program is a tradition they have fond memories of attending with their late grandpa Jake Smith I, who posthumously received the Ben Barnes Community Service award this year.
“This day means a lot,” said Jake Smith III, a senior at Elkhart Central High School. “Every MLK day I would go downtown with my grandpa and walk there to come to the church service. We lost my grandpa two years ago, and it’s different without him here, but it’s still important to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King. He was an inspiration and did a lot to help bring our community together.”
Jamilah, an eighth-grader at West Side Middle School, offered a similar sentiment.
“Dr. King wanted us all to have equal rights and without him, I wouldn’t be able to ride on the same bus, sing in choir or dance with many of my (peers),” she said. “Also, my grandpa was also very involved in this program, so attending is a way to celebrate him too.”
During his speech, Roberson, who took office Jan. 1, told attendees he’s going to work as hard as he can to support the entire city while connecting the message to King.
“Martin Luther King was a man of reconciliation,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re going to have to look at each other and make amends with one another to make this world a better place whether you’re black, white, Latino – it doesn’t matter. If you ought against your brothers, we have to figure it out because we’re in the same city and same community trying to do the same thing.”
This year’s keynote speaker was Angie Torain, an associate athletics director for human resources, legal and risk management of the University of Notre Dame.
An Elkhart native, Torain is a 1990 graduate of Elkhart Central High School. While at Central, she was presented annually to the top senior female athlete in Elkhart Community Schools. She went on to graduate in 1994 with a degree in sociology from DePauw University, where she competed in basketball and track.
Torain graduated from Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law in 1997.
During her address, Torain spoke on how growing up in Elkhart and attending Elkhart Community Schools helped build a solid foundation on her road to success.
“I am forever a Hawthorne Indian, a Pierre Moran Warrior and an Elkhart Central Blue Blazer,” she said.
She encouraged the youths to step outside their comfort zone and to be open to opportunities that might scare them. As an example, she reminisced on how she went to Indiana University after high school only because a friend was attending. During a basketball sectional, she said she met someone who advised her of how great DePauw University’s basketball team was and encouraged her to visit.
While visiting DePauw, Torain discovered that the school was the perfect fit for her.
“It was a smaller school, small classrooms just like being here in high school, which I knew I needed,” she told the students. “The reason I tell that story is because had I said no to visiting DePauw, I would have missed out on a perfect opportunity to be at a good school that was a fit for me, so be open to exploring new opportunities.”
She concluded her address by advising the youths to set goals and create action plans to help them achieve them. And most importantly, be kind to others, she said.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, ‘If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward,’” she said. “And that’s what we have to keep doing as a community and as a group. Take control of your destination. Take control of your life and keep moving.”
Black Expo event focuses on youth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.