Amish Acres set to close

NAPPANEE — After 50 years in business, Amish Acres, a popular tourist attraction in Nappanee, will cease in operations at the end of the year, according to Jeff Kitson, executive director of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sharing a letter he received from founder and CEO Richard Pletcher, Kitson said the Pletcher family is retiring at the end of 2019 and will close after the New Year’s fireworks show.
Kitson said the business will likely go to auction in early spring if the family has not found a buyer by then.
The original farmstead was sold a couple years ago to Nappanee Power from the Past, a nonprofit organization that seeks to preserve agricultural history, Kitson said.
“We’re just so thankful for everything Amish Acres has done for Nappanee,” Kitson said. “They’ve been in business for over 50 years and during that span, they’ve employed over 10,000 people and have had over 5 million visitors.”
Amish Acres is the only Amish farm listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to its website.
