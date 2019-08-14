SOUTH BEND — Allegiant on Tuesday announced service from South Bend to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) beginning Nov. 25.
“We’re very happy to bring this latest, nonstop option for travel to Sarasota / Bradenton to the people of South Bend,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know area residents will love having our convenient, affordable service to get away to beautiful southwest Florida this winter.”
The seasonal route will operate twice weekly. With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will serve six cities from South Bend International Airport (SBN). Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
“We are thrilled to add the sixth dot to our route map with Allegiant,” said Mike Daigle, South Bend International Airport CEO and executive director. “The addition of nonstop flights to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport from South Bend International during the cold winter/early spring months will allow residents of the greater South Bend region to enjoy fun in the sun with their toes in the sand on any one of the many Sarasota / Bradenton beaches.”
The company said it would offer one-way fares on the new route for as low as $69. It said seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights with the introductory fares must be purchased by Aug. 14.
In addition to Allegiant, South Bend International is served by American Airlines, Delta and United. Passengers can travel nonstop to 12 destinations in addition to Sarasota / Bradenton: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Newark, Orlando/Sanford, Phoenix/Mesa, Punta Gorda/Fort Myers and Tampa/St. Petersburg.
