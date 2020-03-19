INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Schools in Indiana will remain closed through May 1 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.
Non-public school schools also were ordered closed.
“Every day we learn more about how to tackle this monster. We are being thoughtful about how to approach every action we are taking in this national public health emergency and putting Hoosiers’ health and safety first,” Holcomb said.
In South Bend, Mayor James Mueller, along with county commissioners, announced the declaration of a local disaster emergency and a travel advisory.
The declaration and travel advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. on March 19.
Mueller said a travel advisory at a watch level would go into place at 2 p.m. Thusday, March 19, allowing only essential travel, such as going to the grocery store, a doctor appointment or taking children to day care.
Seventeen new coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed around Indiana, jumping the state's total to 56, health officials said Thursday.
The virus causing COVID-19 illnesses has now been identified in 22 of Indiana's 92 counties, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. Eight of the new cases are in Indianapolis, with others confirmed among residents of Howard, Lake, Owen, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Wayne counties.
Indiana has recorded two COVID-19 deaths, one each in Marion and Johnson counties.
Several auto plants and other factories are closing around Indiana as the economic fallout spreads with recommendations of no public gatherings of more than 50 people and Holcomb's call for restaurants and bars to halt in-person service.
The owners of the two largest hotels in downtown Indianapolis are considering temporary closures a'mid drastic declines in business.
The 1,005-room JW Marriott Indianapolis and other hotels across the country owned by Merrillville-based White Lodging are seeing occupancy rates in the low single digits, company Chairman Bruce White told the Indianapolis Business Journal. The 650-room Indianapolis Marriott Downtown also is considering closing temporarily, the IBJ reported.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
