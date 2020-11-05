ELKHART — All students at Concord Community Schools will return to a hybrid model next week due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in the district, school officials announced on Thursday.
Students in Grades 7-12 moved to a hybrid model instruction on Monday, and now, the district's elementary students in Grades K-6 will start on Monday, Nov. 9. This format will remain in effect until the end of the semester.
This comes after the district transitioned to a more fully in-person model on Oct. 12.
Since reopening in August, a total of 98 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus which has resulted in 414 people being in quarantine, according to the latest information provided on the district’s dashboard, which was last updated on Oct. 31
Concord South Side will remain fully virtual for one more week. On Monday, Nov. 16, Concord South Side will return to the hybrid format.
Students will be placed in the same Hybrid A/B groups as they were when we began the school year. Group A (last names A-K) will attend class on Mondays and Wednesdays and Group B (last names L-Z) will attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will continue to be a virtual learning day for all grades.
