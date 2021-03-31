Concord South Side Elementary Principal Jennifer Loupee receives her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic Tuesday at Concord High School. Administering the vaccination is Kaitlyn Hotz, pharmacist from Meijer Pharmacy.
ELKHART — More than 1,000 staff members from Elkhart, Concord and Baugo school districts received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday, one day before all Hoosiers 16 and older were scheduled to be eligible.
The Indiana Department of Health announced that more than 79,000 Hoosiers ages 30 to 39 had signed up for their free COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, the first day of eligibility for that age group.
