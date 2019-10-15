Aldi completes remodeling in South Bend-Elkhart

MISHAWAKA — Grocery chain Aldi has announced its eighth and final store remodel in the South Bend-Elkhart market with a grand reopening of its Mishawaka store Thursday.
The celebration marks the completion of the company’s local remodel initiative, which dedicated $12 million to renovate eight stores in South Bend, Elkhart and the surrounding metropolitan area. The store in Elkhart celebrated its remodel in 2017.
The local remodel project is part of the $1.9 billion investment ALDI is making to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by the end of 2020. Aldi is revamping its stores across the country to improve the in-store experience and offer a convenient layout focused on what people love most: fresh food, produce, dairy and baked goods.
“Our local team has been eager to celebrate this milestone since we started remodel work in 2017,” said David Zalunardo, Valparaiso division vice president for Aldi. “Our $12 million investment in South Bend-Elkhart was truly an investment in our loyal community of Aldi shoppers, and it has paid off. Countless customers have given us positive feedback on our new store look and increased fresh, organic and convenient offerings.”
