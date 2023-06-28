ELKHART — Smoky and hazy conditions in the area, caused by wildfires in Canada, are expected to linger through Thursday with some improvements, according to the National Weather Service.
“There could be some improvement as we get into the day on Thursday in terms of the impact from the smoke, but we should see a decrease in the amount through time, and hopefully that’s a trend we see beginning tomorrow,” said Nathan Marsili, a meteorologist with NWS
